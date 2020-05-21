Warning: Spoilers for the previous season.

Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of 13 Reason Why before the TV series premieres on June 5.

The trailer focuses on the aftermath following Monty being framed for Bryce Walker's murder.

In the previous season, Clay and his friends concocted a cover-up for Alex after he killed Bryce.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Netflix's 13 Reasons Why addressed some of its troubling issues - now it has a new one

• Netflix removes 13 Reasons Why's controversial suicide scene, two years on

• 13 Reasons Why: Otago University study finds teens 'shocked' by suicide portrayal

• Streaming guide: Controversial 13 Reasons Why returning to Netflix this week

The group decided to pin it on Monty who was sent to prison for sexually assaulting Tyler and then died while inside — making him the perfect scapegoat.

The group thought they were going to get away it, but this season it looks like Winston - Monty's hookup and possible boyfriend - is determined to expose the gang for framing Monty.

Meanwhile, Clay is seeing a therapist — and dealing with some pretty horrific nightmares and possible hallucinations as he holds in secrets.

There are also scenes of Alex and Zach breaking into school, Jessica getting into a fight and Clay getting in another mysterious stand-off at gunpoint.

It also looks like Bryce and Monty are returning to the season in the form of flashbacks and delusions.

Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of 13 Reason Why before the TV series premieres on June 5. Photo / Netflix

"Before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever," Netflix wrote.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Brian Yorkey confirmed that Clay's mental health was "very central" to this season's mysteries which eventually causes conflict between him and Tony.

Advertisement

"There's going to be a little bit of friction between Tony and Clay in a way that I think is going to be uncomfortable for those of us who love the Clay and Tony of it all," he said.

"But it's also really satisfying in the way we see the two of them work through it."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.