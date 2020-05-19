Lorde has updated fans on her mailing list about how she is doing in isolation and revealed details about her new album.

The Grammy-award winning musician, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, shared how "grateful" she is for the "calm, sensible leadership" by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know you may not be afforded that where you live, and I hope you're taking it one day at a time and trying not to feel too destroyed by the news. I'm thinking of you all the time."

One question several Lorde fans are desperate for the Royals singer to answer is when she plans to release her third album. She put out her last album, Melodrama, in 2017.

She writes that she understands many are getting desperate for more music from her, but she reassures fans her new album will be worth the wait. She revealed she is again working with Melodrama collaborator Jack Antonoff again for the next album.

Musician Jack Antonoff and Lorde at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Photo / Getty Images

Yelich-O'Connor wrote they "FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything," and says Antonoff joined her in Auckland to work on music and she also travelled to Los Angeles.

"A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down."

"I understand— I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths.

"But as I get older I realise there's something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you. You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you. Do you know what I mean?

"In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time.

"So if you can, I'd like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive," the star wrote.

As well as sharing an album update, she opened up about why she decided to take a break.

She wrote: "I was finding the combination of brutal stage fright and having no fixed home and no connection with what I ate or where I lived extremely grim.

"I wasn't sure if I'd tour again for a long time. And I still don't know what touring is gonna look like for me, sensitive sweet pea plant that I am."

She says she is now excited to get back out and tour again, and she can't wait to hug her fans.

Last November the musician wrote a heartfelt message to her fans announcing her new album was delayed after the loss of her beloved dog Pearl.