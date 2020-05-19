Ink Master star Daniel Silva has been charged with the murder of Youtuber Corey La Barrie.

La Barrie died in a car crash on May 11 in Los Angeles.

People magazine reports Los Angeles Country District Attorney's office has announced Silva has been charged with murdering the star. La Barrie died on his 25th birthday.

Local law enforcement said Silva was allegedly driving when he crashed, La Barrie, People reports.

The charge against Silva, 27, follows his arrest last week.

Prosecutors allege Silva was speeding while driving his 2020 McLaren 600LT.

The car eventually hit a stop sign and a tree. Authorities also say Silva had to be stopped from leaving the crash site.

TMZ reports La Barrie was travelling in the passenger seat of the sports car.

Silva is known for appearing on the tenth season of tattoo art reality show Ink Masters, and also has a YouTube channel. He faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.

On the night of the fatal crash, La Barrie had posted on his Instagram stories sharing his birthday festivities, which showed him listening to 2 Chainz and drinking champagne.

His brother Jarrad La Barrie mourned his loss on Instagram.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," he posted.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you," he added.