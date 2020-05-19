Elizabeth Hurley has proved once again she may be ageing in reverse.
The 54-year-old actress and businesswoman has shocked fans by donning a Versace chainmail dress she first wore at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards in 1999.
She slipped on the iconic piece once again for Harper's Bazaar's #TurnUpNotIn project, in which stars dress up at home as they quarantine amid coronavirus.
"I've got a zillion great memories and I can remember what I was wearing in all of them," Hurley wrote.
"The dress I unearthed for this shot is Atelier Versace - I wore it 21 years ago to the CFDA Fashion Awards. I was with my then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and had a blast. I put it away in acid-free tissue paper straightaway, and it's still perfect!"
Elizabeth Hurley has long been a fan of Versace, and first made headlines when she wore the now-iconic safety-pin dress made by the designer.
The plunging Versace dress was held together by oversized gold safety pins, leaving little to the imagination.
She became an overnight sensation when she appeared alongside Grant wearing the infamous black evening gown for the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and A Funeral.