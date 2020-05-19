Elizabeth Hurley has proved once again she may be ageing in reverse.

The 54-year-old actress and businesswoman has shocked fans by donning a Versace chainmail dress she first wore at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards in 1999.

She slipped on the iconic piece once again for Harper's Bazaar's #TurnUpNotIn project, in which stars dress up at home as they quarantine amid coronavirus.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant at the 1999 Annual CFDA Awards. Photo / Getty Images

"I've got a zillion great memories and I can remember what I was wearing in all of them," Hurley wrote.

"The dress I unearthed for this shot is Atelier Versace - I wore it 21 years ago to the CFDA Fashion Awards. I was with my then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and had a blast. I put it away in acid-free tissue paper straightaway, and it's still perfect!"

Elizabeth Hurley has long been a fan of Versace, and first made headlines when she wore the now-iconic safety-pin dress made by the designer.

The plunging Versace dress was held together by oversized gold safety pins, leaving little to the imagination.

In a Versace dress held together by safety pins, the actress and model made fashion history. Photo / Getty Images

She became an overnight sensation when she appeared alongside Grant wearing the infamous black evening gown for the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and A Funeral.