Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played a character vying for the attention of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan in the first Twilight movie, has died, aged 30.

TMZ reports the actor, cast in the role of Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film, died in Las Vegas last Wednesday. An official cause of death is pending, according to TMZ.

Greg Tyree Boyce was confirmed dead last Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, broke the news on social media, sharing that her son had recently been exploring a new business venture in the food industry.

"My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc." She continued, "He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave...those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Fans will recall Boyce's character in Twilight as the high school student whose van lost control in the school car park. He would have collided with Stewart's character, Bella, had one Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) not stepped in to save her by pushing the van away with his hand.

The role was one of two acting gigs for Boyce. According to TMZ the other was a part in a short film, "Apocalypse."