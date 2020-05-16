Despite talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' message of "be kind to one another", recent rumours have suggested the star is less than kind to guests and her workers behind the scenes.

The New York Post reports the host has barred a number of high-profile celebrities from appearing over her show over the years.

Movie star Vince Vaughn was reportedly banned from appearing on her talk show after DeGeneres found out about some inappropriate comments his character made in the trailer for 2011's The Dilemma.

Vaughn's ban was sparked in part by CNN's Anderson Cooper expressing his shock on the talk show at the actor's line.

Vince Vaughn didn't appear on the show for two years.

His character said in the trailer: "Electric cars are gay. I mean, not homosexual, but my-parents-are-chaperoning-the-dance gay."

Vaughn reportedly didn't appear on the talk show for two years because of the controversy.

However, a source told The New York Post that Vaughn's comments had nothing to do with him not appearing on the show - and that Ellen and him "love each other".

One of the most controversial stars on the list is Caitlyn Jenner - who lividly accused the star of barring her from the LGBTQ community in her memoir The Secrets of My Life. Jenner had previously appeared on the show and claimed she was not accepting of gay marriage.

Comments made in Caitlyn Jenner's memoir reportedly had her banned from appearing on Ellen.

She said during the interview with Ellen: "I have to admit that I remember 15 years ago, 20 years ago, whenever it was that the whole gay marriage issue came up, I was not for it," Jenner explained in 2015.

"I am a traditionalist. I mean, I'm older than most people in the audience. I like tradition and it's always been between a man and a woman and I'm thinking I don't quite get it."

Jenner backtracked from her previous beliefs in her memoir, and called gay marriage "a wonderful thing to see".

However, it appears her change of heart was not enough from Ellen to have Jenner on the show again.

Comedian Kathy Griffin and DeGeneres reportedly have bad blood between them which was sparked by a telling monologue from the talk show host about how "mean" Griffin could be.

DeGeneres later hit back at claims she was banned from the show in an interview with W Magazine.

Kathy Griffin has been outspoken about her feud with Ellen DeGeneres.

"I know she had a big thing about wanting to be on the show, and we didn't book her," she said, reports The New York Post.

"She did a whole thing that I banned her from the show. I didn't ban her from the show, because first you have to be on the show to be banned."

The controversy doesn't end there. At the time of Joan Rivers' death, Griffin claims she called DeGeneres and pleaded with her to put her apparent hatred of Rivers behind her.

"I just called her and I just said, 'Look, woman to woman, comic to comic, I think you need to let go of your hatred for Joan Rivers. She's passed away, just do a f***ing tribute, be cool,'" she said on stage at a comedy show.



DeGeneres allegedly stuck to her opinion of Rivers, replying "there's a difference between mean and funny".

The list of guests DeGeneres refuses to have on her show have been typically outspoken about their anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

Kim Burrell, a 54-year-old gospel singer, was allegedly barred from the talk show after she made homophobic comments in a Facebook Live.

She was to appear on the talk show alongside Pharrell to promote a song from the movie Hidden Figures.

Ellen confirmed she didn't want Burrell on the show when Pharrell appeared.

"I actually didn't know her, her name is Kim Burrell. She made a statement she was doing a Facebook Live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn't feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me," she said.

According to an insider, The View panellist Sherri Shepherd was also banned from the show after speaking out against gay marriage.

The insider called Ellen a "hypocrite".

Ellen was not a fan of Sherri Shepherd's comments about gay marriage.

"When Sherri was on The View, she used to get booked on the Ellen show all the time. After she came out on The View taking a stance against gay marriage, the Ellen show refused to book Sherri," the insider told The New York Post.

"She [Ellen] said she can be friends with people who have different views from hers, yet she won't give those people her platform and block them from appearing on her show."