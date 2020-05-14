Dismayed social media users have reported having issues with the video-sharing platform YouTube.
According to Down Detector, thousands across the world have reported having problems using YouTube's website and app.
Some have reported that YouTube's app and website homepage is blank. Some users can search and watch videos, but the rest of the page is also blank.
The subscription page led users to a message saying: "Sorry, there's a temporary issue loading your subscriptions. Please revisit this page shortly to try again."
Advertisement
Some users have also reported outages of YouTube TV.
More to come.