Dismayed social media users have reported having issues with the video-sharing platform YouTube.

According to Down Detector, thousands across the world have reported having problems using YouTube's website and app.

Youtube is having issues since 7:21 PM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if it's down for you as well #Youtubedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) May 14, 2020

Some have reported that YouTube's app and website homepage is blank. Some users can search and watch videos, but the rest of the page is also blank.

The subscription page led users to a message saying: "Sorry, there's a temporary issue loading your subscriptions. Please revisit this page shortly to try again."

Some users have also reported outages of YouTube TV.

And Youtube is down again. — 🔱Brian⎊Lindsey🔱 (@Brian95_Lockon) May 14, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN

Carry bhai tumhare liye YouTube hi DOWN kr diya hamne😅...

Or kya loge ab...#justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/zp0UvgdLdF — Anas Pathan (@AnasPat22051307) May 14, 2020

@YouTube Whats going on with YouTube? Why does it say I have no video history? I exit the app then come back and nothing is there😒 — Nikeliquid_72 (@nikeliquid) May 14, 2020

