International superstar Katy Perry prancing around your kitchen, singing made-up ditties about your food and dipping her fingers in your sauce would be enough to send even the coolest chef into a spin.

But Thursday's MasterChef immunity challenge saw one star absolutely wig out.

Mega fan Reece Hignell was reduced to a sweaty, shaky, giggly mess as a pregnant and full of beans Perry approached his workspace, leaving him speechless.

Pregnant singer Katy Perry turned up the heat when she arrived in the MasterChef Australia kitchen on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• Katy Perry's pregnancy: Singer having 'ups and downs' with Orlando Bloom, source claims

• Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal gender of their baby in Instagram post

• Singer Katy Perry mourns the death of her cat, Kitty Purry

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Katy Perry on being pregnant in isolation: 'I cry doing simple tasks'

Advertisement

"Oh sh*t," he uttered, laughing and looking down at his workspace as the star introduced herself.

"I don't know how to talk, I don't know how to move, I'm just shutting down," Hignell had told the camera, taking a deep breath.

Poh, Reynold, Sarah, Simon and Reece were battling it out for the immunity pin as the star's chaotic energy bowled into the kitchen.

Contestants were understandably frazzled at the superstar's guest appearance. Photo / Supplied

The challenge – something "hot and cold" in honour of the show's theme song performed by Perry.

"Reece, The only thing is I don't love really fishy things, so anyone that's doing anything very fishy," Perry tells Hignell during their brief – and giggly chat.

"Well we're doing cake," he responded shyly.

"Oh I love a cake," Perry bellowed bizarrely.

"Ever since I became with child, I'm definitely into it.

Advertisement

"I have a serious allergy to gluten though … JK," the cheeky songstress added to an awe-struck Reece.

"You're stirring very aggressively," she teased before wandering off.

"Katy Perry is just like a goddess, she's just floating through the kitchen," he later said, still in disbelief.

Elsewhere in the episode, Poh - who ended up winning the immunity pin - tried her to best to carry on without distraction from Perry's random singing outbursts.

"I actually have to block this out 'cause I have to get stuff done because it's just too nuts," she said.

But the pièce de résistance came when the quirky singer fashioned a bra out of a napkin and declared: "You're the tits, Reece."

Wild.

Over on Twitter, viewers were lapping up the star's kooky kitchen presence:

Katy Perry making napkin boobs to tell Reece he’s the tits was certainly not something I was expecting to see today. #MasterChefAU — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) May 14, 2020

“Put it in my mouth Daddy”#masterchefaustralia Katy Perry is something else hahaha — Carla. (@heycarlae) May 14, 2020

I just spat out my wine. Katy Perry is too good 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂 #MasterChefau — Jules (@bunny_09) May 14, 2020

Katy Perry’s presence is completely chaotic and I love it. #masterchefau — Jules LeFevre (@jules_lefevre) May 14, 2020

Katy Perry looking at the camera likes its The Office I'M LIVING FOR THIS — maggie (@onlyintheweest) May 14, 2020

Katy Perry making napkin boobs to tell Reece he’s the tits was certainly not something I was expecting to see today. #MasterChefAU — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) May 14, 2020

According to New Idea: "She took a day out of her busy schedule to film MasterChef under a military-like veil of secrecy," the publication's source revealed.

"The judges and contestants couldn't believe their eyes when pop superstar Katy strode into the MasterChef kitchen."