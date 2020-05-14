International superstar Katy Perry prancing around your kitchen, singing made-up ditties about your food and dipping her fingers in your sauce would be enough to send even the coolest chef into a spin.
But Thursday's MasterChef immunity challenge saw one star absolutely wig out.
Mega fan Reece Hignell was reduced to a sweaty, shaky, giggly mess as a pregnant and full of beans Perry approached his workspace, leaving him speechless.
"Oh sh*t," he uttered, laughing and looking down at his workspace as the star introduced herself.
"I don't know how to talk, I don't know how to move, I'm just shutting down," Hignell had told the camera, taking a deep breath.
Poh, Reynold, Sarah, Simon and Reece were battling it out for the immunity pin as the star's chaotic energy bowled into the kitchen.
The challenge – something "hot and cold" in honour of the show's theme song performed by Perry.
"Reece, The only thing is I don't love really fishy things, so anyone that's doing anything very fishy," Perry tells Hignell during their brief – and giggly chat.
"Well we're doing cake," he responded shyly.
"Oh I love a cake," Perry bellowed bizarrely.
"Ever since I became with child, I'm definitely into it.
"I have a serious allergy to gluten though … JK," the cheeky songstress added to an awe-struck Reece.
"You're stirring very aggressively," she teased before wandering off.
"Katy Perry is just like a goddess, she's just floating through the kitchen," he later said, still in disbelief.
Elsewhere in the episode, Poh - who ended up winning the immunity pin - tried her to best to carry on without distraction from Perry's random singing outbursts.
"I actually have to block this out 'cause I have to get stuff done because it's just too nuts," she said.
But the pièce de résistance came when the quirky singer fashioned a bra out of a napkin and declared: "You're the tits, Reece."
Wild.
Over on Twitter, viewers were lapping up the star's kooky kitchen presence:
According to New Idea: "She took a day out of her busy schedule to film MasterChef under a military-like veil of secrecy," the publication's source revealed.
"The judges and contestants couldn't believe their eyes when pop superstar Katy strode into the MasterChef kitchen."