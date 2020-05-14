TV presenter Hilary Barry has reminded New Zealanders to be kind and patient, as the country settles into a new "normal" on alert level 2.

And she is asking New Zealanders to be particularly patient with senior citizens, many of whom will now be leaving their homes for the first time in seven weeks, and might not be fully aware of the Covid-19 protocols.

"Sending some virtual hugs and love to any seniors out there," the news host wrote on Facebook.

"I've had some older people tell me they've been a bit overwhelmed today with the start of level 2 and going out and doing their own shopping for the first time and not being used to the Covid-19 protocols.

Barry, who went viral with her "Formal Fridays" trend during lockdown, reminded New Zealanders that most elderly people have been in their homes for levels 3 and 4 and this will be their first time outside in many weeks.

"It's easy to forget most over 70's have been house-bound for the last 7 weeks with family and friends getting their shopping for them," she added.

So if you see someone looking a bit bewildered or anxious down at the shops please be patient."

Barry's followers agreed with her advice.

"Not just the elderly...this is awful...much preferred lock down," one person commented.

"I'm a hairdresser and have just had a client in her 70's in tears in my chair. She's feeling overwhelmed and fearful," another person said.