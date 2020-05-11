Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died, aged 92.

His son, actor Ben Stiller, shared the news on Twitter this evening (NZ time).

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he posted.

"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Stiller has a long filmography, including his role on hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld as George Costanza's father Frank.

He also played Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens.