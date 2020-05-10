Is your child spending their birthday indoors this May? Good news!

Emma Wiggle is set to host a virtual birthday party concert on Saturday, May 16 for kids stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an initiative by Best&Less, the Bestest Virtual Birthday Party event, which begins at 11am via the Aussie retailer's website, will feature Emma engaging in interactive games and singing songs for her fans.

Best&Less chief executive Rod Orrock said Emma was already preparing for the big day.

"We know that many children have had to cancel their party, and with every child across Australia invited for a fun morning, we especially hope those with birthdays from March to June will be there to celebrate and make their birthday one to remember," Orrock said.

Emma added, "Who doesn't love a children's party? Together we can make this the biggest, bestest party ever! Can't wait to see you all there!"

To attend the event, parents must register their children at www.bestandless.com.au.

It comes after the popular children's group released a song about social distancing to teach children about the coronavirus isolation.

Social Distancing poses questions and answers that explain how important social distancing is during this time.