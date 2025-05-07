A video shared to social media yesterday shows a large-scale production unfolding within inner-city Kathmandu, with packhorses and dozens of extras in costume taking their place around a bustling square.
The square where the video was taken is presumed to be Basantapur Durbar Square, a Unesco World Heritage Site that doubles as a popular filming location.
More than 300 foreigners have been brought in to work as part of the film crew, local outlet Online Khabar reported.
Irish actor Caitríona Balfe was recently announced to be joining the cast. She’ll play Jill Henderson, the secretary of the Himalayan Club and a friend of Norgay’s who helped organise expeditions up Mt Everest.
Nepali actor Thinley Lhamo has also been cast in an undisclosed role in the film.
Casting for the titular character, Tenzing Norgay, remains unconfirmed, with a search for the actor beginning last year.
As production starts ramping up, it’s expected Norgay’s character has already been cast and will soon be revealed, although they may still be looking for the right person to play the skilful mountaineer.
Apple’s film studio, Apple Studios LLC, won the rights to film the Everest climbing drama during an auction at Cannes Film Festival in May last year.
Australian film-maker Jennifer Peedom is signed on to direct the film. Having previously worked in Nepal on documentaries Sherpa and Miracle on Everest, she has a pre-existing connection to the Norgay family.
The script has been written by fellow Australian Luke Davies, whose 2016 film Lion received an Oscar nomination for best screenplay.
Production is expected to head into the Everest region soon, with Online Khabar reporting scheduled shoots in Jomsom, Bandipur, Sindhupalchok, and Khumjung in Solukhumbu.
Filming in Nepal is expected to last one month.
Nepal has served as the backdrop for several international blockbuster films in recent years.
Scenes from 2015’s Everest and 2016’s Doctor Strange, for example, have helped to boost Nepal’s cinematic standing and exposed the country to a wider audience in the West.
Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.