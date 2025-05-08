“The South Island is where it’s at… sparsely populated, access to fresh water, fertile land — perfect for avoiding infected zones, I say," she tells the Herald.

Lily Sullivan plays grieving mother Rory in Forgive Us All. The Australian actress recalls the intense five weeks of shooting in the rugged Queenstown-Lakes District.

Forgive Us All, which hits Kiwi cinemas today, follows Rory as she tackles the difficult decision of choosing between hiding and fighting in a world plagued by a devastating outbreak.

The five-week shoot for the self-funded film, which involved filming on sections of the Rees Valley near Glenorchy, marked Sullivan’s first time in Queenstown and the surrounding area.

She says the “dramatic alpine ranges, crystal-clear lakes, dense forests, and rugged terrains” took her breath away despite the tough filming conditions.

“Once we started shooting, we didn’t come up for air. We faced long night shoots and were out in the elements for most of it,” she said.

“Night shoots send anyone mad, but add the isolating location, the content, and frosty months… it felt surreal and mind-bending at times".

But Sullivan credited our Kiwi creatives for their mahi during the shoot, singling them out as “some of the best in the business”.

“Without our epic crew, this would have been extremely tough. I love working with New Zealand crews”.

Lily Sullivan is no stranger to starring in films with a horror and thriller theme. Photo / Christopher Mosslin

No stranger to playing horror leads (with her breakout role in Evil Dead Rise), Sullivan says part of the reason she was drawn to the role was director Jordana Stott’s vision for the film, which combines elements of the Western and thriller genres.

“This genre fusion was a fun world to jump into, and a unique backdrop for storytelling, which drew me in”.

Playing Rory was also a challenge for Sullivan on the acting front because of its nature, though working with Kiwi talent like Bree Peters (Shortland Street) and Dean O’Gorman (The Hobbit) helped her navigate the complexity of it all.

“I found [Rory’s] darkness and lack of light was heavy to entertain constantly. However, I love collaborating and playing with others so you can leave behind when needed,” she said.

“Bree and Dean were wonderful. I think Aussies and Kiwis have a grounded, playful nature that makes the work so much fun”.

While there “wasn’t much time” to get to check out the full range of impressive tourist draws in the region, Sullivan said she managed to experience its “wonderful wineries, walking trails, and wildlife”.

A special mention also went to Ayrburn’s spectacular restaurant The Woolshed, an eatery she described as “gorgeous”.

Another one of the real joys of the shoot for Sullivan, who was raised in rural Queensland, was experiencing the natural surroundings she got to work in every day.

“We were lucky enough to shoot in some spectacular places…arriving before sunrise usually. So, nature’s light show was on point," she says.

“When I am in nature, I am my most happy. So, when I get to experience an amazing country and call it work, I am lost in the magic of it for sure”.

And as for coming back to film in New Zealand again? It’s a resounding “Yes, Yes, Yes” from Sullivan.

“New Zealand feels like a second home to me now. I have met some of my closest friends and collaborators there”.

Forgive Us All is in select New Zealand cinemas now.

