Australian actress Lily Sullivan (left) and director Jordana Stott on the Queenstown-Lakes set of Forgive Us All.
For five weeks, the Queenstown-Lakes district’s idyllic forest surroundings were transformed into desolate plains of death and destruction for the setting of post-apocalyptic zombie Western Forgive Us All.
Australian lead actor Lily Sullivan tells Mitchell Hageman about the at-times gruelling shoot, and why New Zealand’s tourism crown jewel is the perfect place for both a weekend getaway and an escape from flesh-eating creatures.
Bloodied and bereaved mother Rory wanders through a dark forest, one that’s filled with zombified humans out for flesh. It’s rugged, it’s isolated, and it’s grim.
In the daytime, the filming locations of these tense scenes are probably some of the Queenstown-Lakes District’s most stunning natural vistas, such is the versatility of one of Aotearoa’s most filmable regions.
She says the “dramatic alpine ranges, crystal-clear lakes, dense forests, and rugged terrains” took her breath away despite the tough filming conditions.
“Once we started shooting, we didn’t come up for air. We faced long night shoots and were out in the elements for most of it,” she said.
“Night shoots send anyone mad, but add the isolating location, the content, and frosty months… it felt surreal and mind-bending at times".
But Sullivan credited our Kiwi creatives for their mahi during the shoot, singling them out as “some of the best in the business”.
“Without our epic crew, this would have been extremely tough. I love working with New Zealand crews”.
No stranger to playing horror leads (with her breakout role in Evil Dead Rise), Sullivan says part of the reason she was drawn to the role was director Jordana Stott’s vision for the film, which combines elements of the Western and thriller genres.
“This genre fusion was a fun world to jump into, and a unique backdrop for storytelling, which drew me in”.
Playing Rory was also a challenge for Sullivan on the acting front because of its nature, though working with Kiwi talent like Bree Peters (Shortland Street) and Dean O’Gorman (The Hobbit) helped her navigate the complexity of it all.
“I found [Rory’s] darkness and lack of light was heavy to entertain constantly. However, I love collaborating and playing with others so you can leave behind when needed,” she said.
“Bree and Dean were wonderful. I think Aussies and Kiwis have a grounded, playful nature that makes the work so much fun”.
While there “wasn’t much time” to get to check out the full range of impressive tourist draws in the region, Sullivan said she managed to experience its “wonderful wineries, walking trails, and wildlife”.