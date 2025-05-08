Tom Brady’s Netflix roast was “really hard” on his children.
The 47-year-old sporting icon has always been able to laugh at himself, but Brady confessed that The Roast of Tom Brady was difficult for his kids.
The NFL legend, who has Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, said on the Impaulsive podcast: “It was tough on my kids.
“I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in a locker room, and the harder people go at me, I actually love it.”
On the other hand, Brady‘s kids found it tough to cope with the Netflix roast.