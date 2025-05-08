He said: “I do understand, like, for my kids, that was really hard.”

The Roast of Tom Brady featured jokes about the sports star’s split from Bundchen, and Brady was also mocked for some of his career setbacks.

The Super Bowl-winning star, who was married to Bundchen between 2009 and 2022, now considers the roast to be a mistake.

“There are some things as a parent you f*** up and you don’t realise until afterward … We’re not perfect parents … There is no perfect manual for it, and you have to evaluate yourself as a parent all the time,” he said.

Brady has fond memories of filming the roast, which featured the likes of Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian, but he quickly realised he’d made a blunder.

“I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I was, like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, understandably.”

Brady and Bundchen announced their split in 2022 and the sports star previously insisted that his children would be his No 1 priority moving forward.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”