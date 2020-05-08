Dame Emma Thompson and Catherine Tate are offering fans the chance to win a 15 minute video call with them.

'Love Actually' star Emma and comedian Catherine are among the stars who have joined forces with children's charity Barnardo's for its Fifteen Minutes with Fame prize draw, with Emma offering fans the chance to enjoy a drink with her, while Catherine will put on a 'Doctor Who' quiz.

Entry to the draw costs $11 and Emma said: "Barnardo's is an amazing charity that needs the public's help now more than ever.

There are two new Covid-19 cases today, one of which is an Auckland nurse who has tested positive for coronavirus.The nurse is linked to St Margaret's rest home and is being cared for at North Shore Hospital.

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Ricky Gervais slams celebrities for lockdown complaints

• Coronavirus in Hollywood: All the stars who have Covid-19

• James Weir: Covid 19 coronavirus celebrity fails we can learn from during isolation

• Covid 19 coronavirus: How the celebrities are surviving lockdown

Advertisement

"If you fancy spending fifteen minutes on video chat having a cocktail with me then chuck in a fiver and know that it's all going to an amazing cause."

Catherine added: "I'm happy to support Barnardo's carry on their vital work by hosting a Dr Who themed online quiz. Start binge-watching now all you Whovians and I'll see you there!"

Lennie James, Russell Howard and Jamie Vardy are also offering calls with the public.

A statement from Barnardo's said: "If you've ever dreamed of hobnobbing with a Hollywood star, putting an England striker through their paces or proving you're the world's number one Doctor Who fan then you're in luck because Barnardo's is making dreams come true.

"The leading children's charity has teamed up with some of the UK's most loved stars to help banish the lockdown blues with its Fifteen Minutes with Fame prize draw.

"Winners really can have a cocktail with Dame Emma Thompson, banter with Russell Howard or a chat about the beautiful game with Jamie Vardy.

"If quizzing is more your thing then why not prove your status as the world's number one Walking Dead fan with Lennie James aka Morgan Jones as your quiz master. Or prove you are a true Whovian with Catherine Tate and her themed Doctor Who Quiz."

Barnardo's Chief Executive Javed Khan said: "The vulnerable children Barnardo's supports need us now more than ever. We're working round the clock to adapt our vital services, so we can continue to help children and families - whether face to face, on the phone or through an App.

Advertisement

"But we cannot do this alone, and with our shops closed and major events canceled, we're more reliant than ever on the generosity of our friends and supporters, as well as the British public. This is why I'm so grateful to our fantastic ambassadors and supporters, and to everyone bidding for 15 Minutes with Fame.

"The funds raised will help make sure we can support vulnerable children through this crisis."