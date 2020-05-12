Tune in to today's ZOOMathon: The Hits Breakfast Hosts Jono and Ben's unique tribute to all the New Zealanders who have been working from home over the past six weeks.

"Being stuck at home with partners, flatmates, the kids, the pets - or all of the above for more than six weeks could have been like some sort of cruel and unjust punishment for so many Kiwis so we've been thinking about how we can do our bit too," said Jono.

Ben Boyce offered Jono Pryor the solution on air and from 8am Kiwis can spend the day with a host of famous Kiwi faces.

Welcome To Jono & Ben's Zoom-A-Thon We are celebrating the end of Alert Level 3 with the Zoom call to end all Zoom calls! Feel free to get involved in the comments section below Posted by The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

"We've heard that video calls have been one of the things that have helped Kiwis out. So, I suggested we get on a ZOOM call with New Zealand to see what it's all about. Given that Kiwis have been stuck at home 24/7, 7 days a week I thought a 27-hour marathon ZOOM call is only fair."

"I thought it's one of the more interesting of Ben's ideas, which is saying something," said Jono.

"Being 'on the call' with him over-night will be quite the challenge so we'll need lots of Kiwis to help out and join in, otherwise who knows what might happen. We have done no technical checks on whether Zoom can actually run forever but am looking forward to finding out".

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce take the ultimate friendship test to see how well they really know each other ahead of hosting The Hits Breakfast.

Jono and Ben will start the ZOOMathon call at 8am and they're planning to stay on the call for as long as possible.

The pair have roped a bunch of New Zealand celebrities and personalities to help with the marathon broadcast including captain of the Breakers Tom Abercrombie, Art Green with an ice bath challenge, former All Black Captain Kieran Reid, and actors Antonia Prebble and Kim Crossman will be ZOOMING in from the United States as well.

Jono and Ben's ZOOMathon will be streamed on The Hits Breakfast Facebook page, The NZ Herald and will also be simulcast on a pop-up channel on iHeartRadio.