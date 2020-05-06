Nasa has announced that it's blasting off with the first movie to be shot in space with the help of Tom Cruise.

According to Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine, Nasa is working with Cruise to film aboard the International Space Station.

Unfortunately, the public has only be teased about the project, providing no further details including how the Cruise would be involved.

However, the 57-year-old is well-known to have pulled off impressive stunts in his recent films, including clutching the side of an Airbus A400 as it takes off in 2015's Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

When The Verge contacted Nasa about the project, it declined to provide more details.

"We will say more about the project at the appropriate time," a Nasa spokesperson told The Verge.

"Anything else would be premature."

The announcement comes after Deadline reported speculation that Cruise was working with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Nasa on an action-adventure feature film shot in space.

Hours after Bridenstine made the official announcement, Musk tweeted: "Should be a lot of fun!"