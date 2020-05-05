The Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing rules haven't stopped German rave-goers from having a good time.

Nightclub Club Index, from the German town of Schüttorf, came up with a crafty way to host a giant rave party while adhering to social distancing rules.

The club opened its car park to 250 cars, with each vehicle allowed two people inside.

They set up a giant stage and hired famous Dutch artist DJ Devin Wild to headline the concert.

Drive-through raving: Cars sit in Club Index's car park as people inside listen and dance along to DJ Devin Wilds drive-through DJ set in Germany. Photo / Devin Wild

DJ Devin Wild took a range of photos and uploaded them to social media, showing off the rave to the rest of the world.

The footage, filmed by Rieverze Media, shows Wild wearing a face mask while on the decks overlooking a 'crowd' of 250 cars and revellers dancing in their seats.

DJ Devin Wild performed in front of 500 rave-goers in their cars. The picture shows wild at the decks with hard headlights beaming through the smoke. Photo / Devin Wild

Car headlights can be seen through the haze from the smoke machines, and the DJ encourages the drive-through party goers to join in with the performance by honking their horns as he drops a beat.

Strobe lights and lasers lit up the skies as smoke was seen billowing across the arena.

Club Index could be the first to find a way bring back concerts while observing social distancing.