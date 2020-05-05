The Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing rules haven't stopped German rave-goers from having a good time.
Nightclub Club Index, from the German town of Schüttorf, came up with a crafty way to host a giant rave party while adhering to social distancing rules.
The club opened its car park to 250 cars, with each vehicle allowed two people inside.
They set up a giant stage and hired famous Dutch artist DJ Devin Wild to headline the concert.
DJ Devin Wild took a range of photos and uploaded them to social media, showing off the rave to the rest of the world.
The footage, filmed by Rieverze Media, shows Wild wearing a face mask while on the decks overlooking a 'crowd' of 250 cars and revellers dancing in their seats.
Car headlights can be seen through the haze from the smoke machines, and the DJ encourages the drive-through party goers to join in with the performance by honking their horns as he drops a beat.
Strobe lights and lasers lit up the skies as smoke was seen billowing across the arena.
Club Index could be the first to find a way bring back concerts while observing social distancing.