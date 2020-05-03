Global hit quiz show The Chase has seen its fair share of wrong answers, but one recent contestant may have taken the title for the worst response ever.

Having made it through to the final round, the only contestant on the episode to do so, fresh-faced Hannah faced a tricky sporting question.

Host Bradley Walsh asked the hopeful contestant: "What Caribbean country is the athlete Asafa Powell from?"

It's fair to say that not everyone would know the correct answer to that question (Jamaica), but Hannah's solution was next-level.

Looking very sheepish, she faced Walsh and replied: "Africa?"

If her answer wasn't bad enough, when Hannah is not embarrassing herself on television she works as... a teacher.



Where do they get these people from 😂🙈 last time i checked africa was not a caribbean country #TheChase pic.twitter.com/uAwXemE4XA — Laura cufc (@laurabarr38) May 3, 2020

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their feelings about the unfortunate educator and they didn't hold back, labelling her answer "racist" and "disgraceful".

I literally think that was one of the most racist answers I've ever seen on #TheChase. Can not believe she said Africa. It wasn't intentional but it wasn't right. — Teddy (@buffpuffteddy) May 3, 2020

Question on the chase...



“the sprinter Asafa Powell is from which Caribbean country”



*British teacher responsible for guiding the minds of future generations...*



“Africa !?🥴”



If I riot, I’m the one being unreasonable 🙄 — N... (@yesiamNLS) May 3, 2020

Anyone who thinks Africa is an island in the Carribbean doesn't deserve to win #thechase — Karen Mason 📙 🐶 📺🛵 (@AuthorKarenMaso) May 3, 2020

@BlockedByJame5 please tell me you’re watching the chase and just heard this girl answer “Africa”when asked which Caribbean country Asafa Powell is from 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ disgraceful. — Jord (@Jordy_W) May 3, 2020

Yep - Africa is a country in the Caribbean #TheChase pic.twitter.com/CHee8CQW4B — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) May 3, 2020