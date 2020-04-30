The Backstreet Boys have rescheduled their upcoming New Zealand tour dates.

The boy band was due to play two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17.

Fans hoping to see the boys before the year is up are out of luck, as they won't be back until April 2021, and are only scheduled to play one Spark Arena show.

The band said in a statement: "We were extremely excited to bring our DNA World tour down under to our Kiwi and Australian fans.

"Unfortunately we have to postpone those dates. What's most important is that everyone is safe right now and we will be rescheduling for 2021. We love you guys so much, we hope you stay safe with your loved ones.

"Hang on to those tickets, cause when it's safe we're going to party like never before, and if you know anything about the Backstreet Boys.. there ain't no party like a Backstreet party cause a Backstreet party don't stop! Stay Ssfe, be well, peace and love and we will see you soon xx," the band said.

The tour is the latest cancellation from a major music act following Covid-19 related restrictions on social gatherings and public events.

Tickets already purchased for the Backstreet Boys show remain valid for the new date, and fans have until May 31 to request a refund if they are unable to attend the new date, according to a statement from the promoter.

Alanis Morisette's tour and the So Pop concert headlined by the Pussycat Dolls are among NZ concerts that have been postponed or cancelled due to Covid-19.