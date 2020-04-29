The New Zealand International Film Festival has announced it will be holding the festival online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement on the festival's website said it was no longer able to present the 2020 programme as planned, with restrictions on gatherings likely to remain in place for months.

Director of the film festival Marten Rabarts says their decision to hold the festival online comes after the postponement and cancellation of other major film festivals, like Cannes, New York's Tribeca, and Sydney. The festival's organisers have worked closely with filmmakers and distributors to adapt the way films are presented to audiences.

"After the initial realisation and heartbreak of not being able to provide our Film Festival whānau an in-cinema experience this year we've worked quickly, while leaning on our strong relationships with filmmakers, distributors and sales agents, to ensure we are able to confidently adapt the way in which we'll present their films to our dedicated audience across the country."

"This is an extraordinary situation and we need to adapt to find a creative solution for 2020," says Catherine Fitzgerald, chair of the NZ Film Festival Trust.

Rabarts says they are working on upgrading existing technology to ensure a smooth video on-demand experience, complete with virtual red carpets, filmmaker Q&A's, and New Zealand premieres of films.

"We are working with our on-demand provider Shift72 on the technology to deliver a 'bells and whistles' digital screening room, coupled with live streaming events possibilities on our own website."

The programme for the festival launches on June 22.

NZIFF At Home - Online will be held from July 24 to August 2.

