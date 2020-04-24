Khloe Kardashian has chosen Tristan Thompson as her sperm donor.

The 35-year-old reality TV star is freezing embryos in order to potentially have a second baby, and the basketball star - with whom she has two-year-old daughter True - will be assisting in the process, despite her having reservations about his involvement.

During the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Khloe shared: "I might be able to freeze 25 eggs, but that doesn't mean any of them will end up healthy.

"The only way of having the knowledge that you have a strong embryo is if you mix egg and sperm together - and if you're going to go through this process, you want to go through it with the best guarantee that it's going to be a success at the end of the day.

Advertisement

The pair split in February 2019 after Tristan was caught cheating. Photo / Getty Images

READ MORE:

• The Kardashian who will never date again

• Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian in TV fistfight

• Coronavirus care - Kim Kardashian urges followers to stay home as grandma MJ in isolation

• Kardashians trying to stop the publication of new tell-all book

"What if you're 40 and you want to thaw your eggs and create embryos and they tell you, 'Ah! Well, all your eggs are bad!' It's like a tug of war and I don't really know what to do."

Khloe discussed the issue - and the identity of her donor - with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

She said: "I've been doing hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine. I don't know why, I'm like, 'Oh, OK, it's not that bad.'

"I do have a sperm donor. Yeah, Tristan."

However, the TV star admitted the scenario was "weird" as she and Tristan are no longer together.

Speaking to her sisters, she explained: "He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor.

"But you never know. What if, in three years, I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

Advertisement

The 29-year-old sportsman - who split from Khloe after he kissed model Jordyn Woods - pledged to support his ex-girlfriend through the process.

He told her: "I'm open to doing that and down for doing that.

"At the end of the day, I want whatever is gonna make you feel comfortable and also makes you feel safest and everything, that's what I'm on board with ... so however I can help.

"When I come out in the summertime I can do it and we can go from there."

Khloe also hinted they could rekindle their romance in the future.

She said: "I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere."