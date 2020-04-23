Bat wings don't fly

Lululemon has fired its senior global art director after he shared a racist coronavirus-themed shirt design. The US$60 ($101) shirt titled "Bat Fried Rice" featured chopsticks and a Chinese takeout box marked with bat wings and the words "no thank you" in wonton font. Trevor Fleming linked to the design on his since-deleted Instagram account, where it was spotted by Kevin Huang, executive director of the nonprofit Hua Foundation. "More #COVID19 racism by linking bats (incorrect virus source; it's undetermined) with the iconic Chinese American takeout container & fried rice," Huang tweeted on Sunday.

Cryonics gets cold shoulder

When James Bedford died in 1967, his body became the first to be frozen in hopes of resurrection some day when medical science had advanced enough to save him. That was over 50 years ago, and the company that froze him eventually went bankrupt, as did other early cryonics firms. As to what happened with these early companies, the big issue, beyond equipment failures and faulty procedures resulting in accidental thawing, was that they relied on friends and family of the deceased to make regular payments to keep the bodies nice and frozen. Should the deceased's loved ones choose to cool on making such payments, which almost universally happened rather quickly, their "mostly dead" loved ones would then be allowed to warm and become all-dead. Although interestingly in at least one company's case, they were found in 1979 to have thawed, some intentionally, others accidentally, 17 of the 18 bodies they were storing without notifying anyone ... Naturally, lawsuits ensued, but the company was bankrupt at that point. In other cases, once the bodies were accidentally thawed or payments ceased, the companies simply notified the deceased's next of kin, transferring the bodies to them for disposal as you would any other body. (Neatorama.com)

Smiling house