Disney has officially announced that the third season of hit series The Mandalorian is on the way, although the season 2 premiere date isn't until October this year.

According to the New York Post, sources have confirmed to Variety that creator Jon Favreau has been "working on season three for a while".

It's said the show's art department has already been creating concepts for the show with Lucasfilms' vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang.

Another source said the production design department started work on Monday as they needed a "huge lead time" on the project.

It comes as the second season wrapped production just last month.

Not much is being given away about the upcoming season, but it seems that Rosario Dawson, who starred in Netflix's Daredevil, will play Anakin Skywalker's failed apprentice and The Clone Wars hero Ashoka Tano.

Dawson wouldn't confirm this but said "when that happens, I will be very happy".

"I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point."

The Mandalorian isn't the only Star-Wars related project Disney is working on.

Other projects include an untitled show featuring Ewan McGregor returning to his role as famed Jedi master Obi-wan Kenobi and the Cassian Andor show starring Diego Luna, Kyle Soller and Stellan Skarsgard.