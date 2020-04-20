Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who was best known for his role as Vikram on the American version of sitcom The Office, has passed away at 64, according to The New York Post.

On the show, Chowdhry played a telemarketer whom Steve Carell's Michael Scott recruited on his "dream team" when he tried to start his own paper company.

Chowdhry's half-sister shared a post on Instagram this week.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," she wrote.

Chowdhry usually lived in New York but had returned to his home in India and was unable to return to the US due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during an emergency procedure for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in Bollywood movies before heading to Hollywood, where he landed roles on shows including Prison Break, Cosby, Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue.