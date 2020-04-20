You're Fired!

1. Years ago, at a timber company. Had a guy, less than two hours after he started on his first day, pick up his car with a forklift and stand under it to see what was rattling when he drove.

2. We had someone fall asleep at his desk with a lit cigarette in his hand in an office full of cubicles six or seven years ago. Smoking wasn't legal anywhere indoors let alone in an office building. And the first time he wasn't even fired. He was fired when it happened again!

Auckland movie was ahead of its time

"It's all coming back to me ... about 12 years ago, I played an extra in a movie filmed in Auckland," writes Steve Horne, of Raglan. "Parts of the movie were filmed in the Auckland Town Hall. As extras we played the parts of various governors of American states. I played the governor of Montana. The movie was about a flu-like pandemic sweeping through America ... two stars of the movie were Stacy Keach and Joely Richardson. The untitled movie to my knowledge never got to the big screen or to your local video store. I'm sure there must be other extras or New Zealand crew who can add a few more facts to this story."

Bears in Karaka

"These are just some of the bear scenes my sister has created at the end of her driveway in Karaka over the past few weeks," writes Julia Cameron. "The local children love them, of course."

A senior moment

During the Covid-19 lockdown, our grandson Jess told us to remain in the house during lockdown. "I will be available for shopping or any errands you need done." The other day he asked for a list of items we needed from the supermarket as he was going that day. Grandma repeated a short list over the phone. A bit later she received a phone call from a concerned grandson. He was studying the cookie aisle but could not find the "senior type" she had requested. She calmly explained it wasn't biscuits she had ordered but Biscats for the cat.

Lockdown limmerick

Two 70-somethings with smarts

Got tired of Bingo and darts

They ate lots of beans

And sat behind screens

To see who could do the most farts

(Sheryl Farmiloe, Mt Roskill)