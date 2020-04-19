Kaitlynn Carter has shared details of how she felt after splitting from Miley Cyrus.

Carter told The Hills: New Beginnings star Whitney Port during an Instagram Live that she was distraught at the public's reaction to her split with Miley Cyrus, Page Six reports.

Carter dated Cyrus last August before they ended their fling in September. The pair connected after high-profile break-ups: Cyrus ended her marriage of one year with Liam Hemsworth and Carter split from Brody Jenner.

Sources told TMZ at the time Carter and Cyrus split over fears things were moving too fast.

Advertisement

"Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herself," the source told TMZ.

READ MORE:

• Why Miley Cyrus broke up with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter

• Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter break up, source claims

• Kaitlynn Carter leaves supportive comment on ex Miley Cyrus' photo

• Miley Cyrus reveals relationship with Kaitlynn Carter moved too fast

"What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'Okay, my life's just kinda going back to the way it is for me when I'm on my own.' I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything," Carter said during the live session.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter made headlines when they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Italy. Photo / Instagram

However, following the break-up, Carter was dragged into the headlines, accused of "partying with a mystery man just two weeks after her break-up".

"I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be," she said.

Prior to the break-up, the pair were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy - days after Cyrus publicly announced her split from Hemsworth.

Carter said: "I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind if just swirling. I was just so mortified," reports TooFab.

"The narrative was so now [reflecting] what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me."

Advertisement

Twenty-seven-year-old Cyrus is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The Slide Away singer has been hosting a show named Bright Minded with Simpson to "spread hope" amid the coronavirus pandemic.