New Zealand singer Brooke Fraser has announced that she will be live-streaming a benefit concert to help Kiwis musicians who are struggling during the pandemic.

Kiwi musicians' work has halted as the country continues to be in lockdown in a bid to stamp out Covid-19.

This has prompted the popular singer, also known as Brooke Ligertwood, to raise money with Music Helps Live, to help bring relief to musicians impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

• Celebrities leap to Brooke Fraser's defence after Halloween post attracts trolls

• Guy Williams regrets Brooke Fraser gag: 'I'm sorry for being a prat'

• Brooke Fraser's secret Grammy nomination is for Hillsong's What a Beautiful Name

• Brooke Fraser's new phase: No more nice girl

Advertisement

"I'm going to be playing a wee set of Brooke Fraser songs [yup, you heard right] next week on my Instagram live to benefit Music Helps Live," she announced on Instagram.

"Music Helps Live has been established to bring crisis relief funds to the thousands of Kiwis in the New Zealand music industry facing hardship due to the closures and cancellations resulting from the current Covid-19 pandemic (these are my people!). 100% of support raised will go directly to people in need."

Fraser said she will be playing on Monday, April 30 at 3pm and will be posting more information about the gig before it happens.

She urged fans to request their favourite songs by commenting on her post.

REQUEST TIME! REQUEST TIME!⁣ 🎶 🎼 ⁣ I’m going to be playing a wee set of @brookefraser songs (yup, you heard right) next week on my Instagram live to benefit @musichelpsnz.⁣ ⁣ Music Helps Live has been established to bring crisis relief funds to the thousands of Kiwis in the New Zealand music industry facing hardship due to the closures and cancellations resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic (these are my people!). 100% of support raised will go directly to people in need. ⁣ ⁣ I’ll be playing NEXT WEEK on Monday at 8pm PT/11pm (USA) which is Tuesday at 3pm in NZ and posting more between now and then with info about how you can donate if you wish to. ⁣ ⁣ So COMMENT BELOW ⬇️ with your song requests, we’ll tally the votes and I’ll get practicing (haven’t played these songs in a fair while 🤓) and I’ll see you next week on the livestream!⁣ ⁣ Thanks in advance for your support of Kiwis! ⁣ ⁣ P.S. Excuse the “lockdown look” (wasn’t expecting to make a video today!) Posted by Brooke Fraser on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

"We'll tally the votes and I'll get practicing (haven't played these songs in a fair while ) and I'll see you next week on the livestream!⁣," she wrote.

⁣

"Thanks in advance for your support of Kiwis!"

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website