Anonymous England-based street artist Banksy has unveiled his new masterpiece on social media as he "works from home" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mysterious artist, who remains unknown to the public, has shared a rare insight into his life at home during lockdown as he posted a series of photos on his new artwork on Instagram.

The photos feature Banksy's bathroom with infamous sketches of rats getting up to mischief.

READ MORE:

• Is this Banksy? The elusive artist may have been caught

• Owner who cut up $81,000 Banksy artwork to 'double its value' told it's only worth $2

• The Banksy bargain that changed a Taranaki couple's lives

• Is Banksy just publicity obsessed?

Advertisement

The artist captioned the post: "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The rats can be seen hanging on hand-towel holders, squirting toothpaste, running on toilet paper, squirting soap and using the toilet.

One can even be seen marking down the days in lockdown with red lipstick in the reflection on the mirror.

Fans were stoked that the artist shared his new masterpiece.

"Just made your restroom worth more than your whole house," one person commented.

Meanwhile, another person added: "We'll try not to rat you out."

Banksy has painted rats in the past across England with phrases such as "Because I'm Worthless" and "Our Time Will Come" to show a message that graffiti will constantly reappear, just like the rodents.

The rat imagery was inspired by French graffiti artist Blek le Rat.