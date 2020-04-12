Zoo owner Jeff Lowe has made a series of shocking accusations about Joe Exotic, including unsubstantiated claims of sex fetishes and buried bodies.

Lowe, who appeared in the popular Netflix documentary, claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the cat enthusiast has a number of unusual sex fetishes.

He said he stumbled upon "packages and packages of whips and chains and bondage devices" belonging to Joe Exotic, who is now serving 22 years behind bars for a failed murder-for-hire plot on his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Official Trailer. Video / Netflix

READ MORE:

• Tiger King star reveals Joe Exotic's ironic fear and wishes tigers ate him

• Tiger King: Three new shows linked to world of Joe Exotic and co on the way

• Tiger King director says Joe Exotic is 'categorically racist'

• Tiger King Joe Exotic's niece claims he was 'more evil' than the Netflix documentary portrayed

Advertisement

"We also found pictures of stuffed animals where the mouths and ends of the animals had holes cut out in them where they would use them as their own sex toy," Lowe said in the interview.

Lowe also provided the Daily Mail with photos of the stuffed animals, along with documentation of Joe Exotic soliciting sex in exchange for money with strangers online.

"Joe was embezzling money from the zoo in order to pay all of these men to come have sex with him, he was only making $150 a week at the time. He was using the zoo as his own personal piggy bank," said Lowe.

Even more shocking, Lowe claimed that after a zoo staff member allegedly shot two protesters who attempted to climb the zoo's fence, Joe instructed the employee to place the bodies inside large tires and then burn them.