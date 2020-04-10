Harvey Weinstein has been released from medical isolation - as details of a new sexual assault charge against him emerge.

The 68-year-old convicted rapist, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act last month, tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago in New York's Wende Correctional Facility, but has now been "deemed alright".



The disgraced movie mogul was placed in isolation in the maximum security prison following the reported diagnosis.

His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News: "He has been released from medical isolation."

Weinstein's prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said he "is still in the Regional Medical Unit at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions".

The news comes as an additional sexual assault charge has been filed against Weinstein.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the felony count of sexual battery by restraint stems from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

The site quoted a statement from Los Angeles Country District Atorney Jackie Lacey: "We are continuing to build and strengthen our case. As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed."

Weinstein was already facing four charges of rape and sexual battery in LA, after two women said Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.

The new charge means he now faces a maximum 29 years in state prison.

He has maintained his innocence in all cases.