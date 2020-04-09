Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has left fans fuming, after comparing isolating in her multi-million dollar mansion to being in jail.

The 62-year-old comedian was hosting her talk show from home during the coronavirus pandemic in order to follow social distancing rules.

During her opening monologue, she thanked medical workers and essential workers for helping to combat the spread of Covid-19.

She then thanked wife Portia de Rossi and her dog Augie for acting as her camera crew and filming the show.

"Portia and I have been quarantining for three weeks now and it's nice, actually, because we get to spend time together and talk and just really get to know each other, right? Did you know that she's Australian? Fascinating," the Ellen show host remarked.

However, her next joke fell flat with viewers, after comparing life in her luxury home to being in jail.

"This is like being in jail is what it is," DeGeneres joked. "Mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay!"

Fans were quick to take to Twitter and lash out at the comedian and her position of privilege, calling her out for comparing her situation to that of those in prison.

"My 19 year old daughter is considered an 'essential employee.' She's a fast food worker. She's exposed EVERY DAY. No one GAF about Ellen's privilege pampers a$$ stuck in her mansion. Show me @ellen working the lines @ the grocery store. NO mask, NO gloves. Then I might care," one angry user wrote.

"Petition to stick her in an actual jail after quarantine is lifted. Just for a month or so, so maybe she can learn something," someone else joked.

"Hey, Ellen, go volunteer at a grocery store or food bank. Get on the front lines if being sequestered in your mansion is just too difficult. Unbelievable," a third angry fan remarked.

What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections https://t.co/RBytt0Kl4B — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 7, 2020

Ellen really is the worst. https://t.co/T4EUSo4Irk — brain genius (@Millerheighife) April 7, 2020

ellen you quarantining in your mansion in designer sweats is nothing like prison https://t.co/RWFZGFKTJT — diet coke please endorse me (@rkyr4m) April 7, 2020

Doesn't.....she buy / redecorate / sell like..... multiple mansions a year?



People are dying, I'm afraid to leave my house every day but I have to, but ok go off Ellen. Social isolation is bad, stressful, and causes increased depression and anxiety but it ain't jail. https://t.co/vrKeI0K05g — nathan thomas (@nathrthom) April 7, 2020

I’d almost assume that Ellen’s stupid “everyone in jail is gay” joke would be nixed in a normal filming situation but she’s always been awful — marshy (@sirmarshy) April 7, 2020

The host began her monologue noting her goal was to take the minds of her fans off of what was happening in the world right now.

"While we're all stuck here, I want to help take your mind off everything that's going on in the world," she began.

"I always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever is going on out there that may be unpleasant. If you're feeling down I want to lift you up, if you're feeling trapped I want to set you free and if you feel like you're going in the wrong direction, I want you to back that thing up."

