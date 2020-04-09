Since the nationwide lockdown has begun, you might be wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

Smart Money (Newstalk ZB)

Listen as industry experts discuss how to best use money, set savings goals, pay off a mortgage and more. Tuning in is a great way to kickstart your financial intelligence.

Mums In Cars (The Hits)

Join The Hits presenter Stacey Morrison as she gets behind the wheel with fellow mothers navigating the parenting world. Inspiring Kiwi mums on their journey to motherhood with Stacey and how the experience has impacted and changed them.

The High Low

If you aren't acquainted with British media gems Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, now is the perfect time to get to know them. Their weekly current affairs and pop culture podcast is an entertaining and often hilarious listen.

Stuff You Missed In History Class (iHeartRadio)

Ready to learn about some strange aspects of history? This is the podcast for you. Hosts Holly and Tracy explain bizarre events from strange diseases to accomplished figures you've probably never heard of.

Nintendo Power Podcast

Are you one of those people who panic bought a Nintendo Switch to keep you occupied? Well, to supplement your gaming addiction/escapism, this podcast brings you the best Nintendo game tips.

HBR Ideacast (Harvard Business Review)

For inspiration and leadership advice, HBR's Ideacast is a great listen. Learn how entrepreneurs succeed outside Silicon Valley, how to make the most of being a working parent, and more.

Life Will Be The Death of Me with Chelsea Handler

TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler brings her hilarious takes to her podcast about her life. She also brings on celebrity guests to supplement the honest memoir of her life.