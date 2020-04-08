Since the nationwide lockdown has begun, you might be wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

READ MORE:

• The best seven podcasts to listen to while in lockdown

• The best seven podcasts: Music, comedy, mental health, and big ideas

• The best seven podcasts: Oprah, Dolly Parton and your true crime fix

• NZ in lockdown: Seven podcasts to help cure the boredom

9 Days In July (iHeartRadio)

This fascinating podcast breaks down the nine days of the Apollo 11 mission into hour-long episodes. It retraces the steps of Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins, resurfacing one of the world's most historic moments.

Advertisement

Locals Only (Radio Hauraki)

Hauraki presenter Angie Grey and Hauraki producer Tom Harper chat with local music heroes, and at the end of each chat, the musician performs one of their songs live. The series is back in 2020 for a new season, and the first episode features former Midnight Youth frontman Jeremy Redmore who is back with a new solo album.

Freakonomics Radio

Co-author of the Freakonomics books Stephen J Dubner breaks down the economics of everyday life, from sleep to how to be successful in a career. He brings on guests like intellectuals and entrepreneurs to explain the complexities of the modern-day economy in an entertaining and informative manner.

Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood

Craving a dose of celebrity gossip? That's where this podcast comes in. Notable writers from the American publication discuss the hottest topics trending in Hollywood. Whether you're a royals fan or can't get enough of celebrity relationships, it is a worthwhile listen.

Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford (Newstalk ZB)

Catch up with Si & Phil as they discuss the issues that matter. Listen to the highlights of their afternoon radio show and hear them talk to important people at the heart of issues that are affecting New Zealanders.

The Women: Fighting Covid-19 (iHeartRadio)

Host Rose Reid talks to women on the frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Listen for insightful chats with nurses, journalists, lawyers, and health care workers. It's an inspiring listen which showcases the pandemic response from the perspective of the women who are experiencing the fight first hand.

Love Letters (The Boston Globe)

Now for something romantic. The Boston Globe readers share their real-life love stories, covering all the bases of relationships from finding a soulmate to finding happiness in solitude. There's also a bonus episode about the best rom-coms to view while in isolation.