As a little green Jedi once said: "Dual or Dual not, there is no try".

Okay, we're paraphrasing but if you like music, podcasts or podcasts about music, what you most certainly should do is point your webclicker to the new episode of the Locals Only podcast.

The new ep dropped this morning and sees Locals Only hosts, Angelina Grey and Tom Harper, from Rado Hauraki, talking to local indietronica duo Dual. Their mix of Maurice Miller's vocals with guitarist Jamie Pyne's sizzling guitar lines and electro-production has proven as popular on the d-floor, the mosh pit and festival stages like Rhythm & Vines and Splore.



As always with Locals Only, the pair will also perform a couple of their songs live in the studio after their chat.

Advertisement

You can listen to the podcast and watch the videos on Hauraki's website. And while you're there why not browse the archives, where you'll find interviews and live performances from the likes of Shihad's Jon Toogood, fizzy punkers Miss June and the bass-heavy L.A.B among many others. Do it.