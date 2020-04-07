Since the nationwide lockdown began you might have been wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

READ MORE:

• The best seven podcasts: Music, comedy, mental health, and big ideas

• NZ in lockdown: Seven podcasts to help cure the boredom

• The best seven podcasts to listen to while in lockdown

• Best seven podcasts: Tiger King, The Ellen Show, and elite athletes

Jono and Ben - The Podcast (The Hits)

The hilarious comedy duo are back with the perfect way to spend your working from home lunch break. Join Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce for their "Iso-Luncheon" every weekday from noon until 1pm. Catch up any time on iHeartRadio, and stay tuned for when the boys start with their Hits Breakfast show from April 20.

Advertisement

Crime Junkie

You may be a true crime fan, but would you call yourself a junkie? Either way, this podcast is worth listening to get your fix. Host Ashley Flowers provides straight forward and easy to follow narratives packed with fascinating cases.

The Oprah Winfrey Show: The podcast

Take a trip down talk-show memory lane with Oprah. The podcast brings her most memorable moments and interviews out of the vault. The show ran from 1986-2011 and had over 4500 episodes. Listeners will discover many of Oprah's messages she shared with her talk show audience remain universal almost a decade on from the show's conclusion.

Newstalk ZBeen (Newstalk ZB)

Catch up on all the best bits from Newstalk ZB with one podcast. The daily highlights make it easy to stay on top of all the news and current affairs you may have missed.

Dolly Parton's America (WNYC Studios/ OSM Audio)

Why is Dolly Parton such a universally beloved figure? This podcast seeks to answer that question, recalling the country legend's personal and historic moments over nine episodes. Listen to hear the stories behind Parton's most iconic hits and personal struggles.

Dr Death (Wondery)

This investigative podcast looks into a startling case about a charming neurosurgeon who gained the trust of several patients, who looked to him to fix their chronic pain. However, when those patients experience complications, the fabric of faith and justice in the system that is meant to protect them is threatened.

Decoder Ring

Listen to this podcast to crack open the world's biggest mysteries, like why is a rubber ducky a worldwide symbol of bath time? Yes, there are even rubber ducky experts for that. Host Willa Paskin examines the history of cultural habits, questions, and objects. Tune in to find fun facts to bring out at your next video conference party.