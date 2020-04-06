Adele's US$280 million divorce has been finalised but a judge has ruled details of the split will remain private.

The 31-year-old British singer and 45-year-old charity CEO Simon Konecki called it quits last April after eight years together but the former couple did not sign a pre-nup agreement to protect her fortune. The pair share custody of their 7-year-old son Angelo.

The Sun reports that a Los Angeles court has approved the Hello hit-maker's request that details of the settlement remain secret.

Details such as "financial, sales or other confidential business information" will not be able to be accessed by the public, and anyone who needs to access will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

It's been reported that Adele has already handed Simon – who resides in the UK - the keys to a house close to her $14 million Beverly Hills mansion.

"Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly," a source told The Sun. "Adele and Simon clearly don't want that.

"They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues."

Adele first publicly referred to her former husband while delivering an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, before they eventually wed a year later.

Adele and Simon Konecki at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Before long however the pair's relationship came under the microscope with rumours abound that they were pursuing separate lives. Adele largely remained in Los Angeles while her other half often stayed in the UK.

Following their split, Adele has been connected to British grime musician Skepta. She has also been working on a new album and is expected to release new music this year.

Adele has also transformed her look after parting ways with Simon, reportedly losing seven stone.

Another source told The Sun: "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."