Since the nationwide lockdown began you might have been wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

The OneRoof Show (Newstalk ZB/OneRoof)

Staying in the know about the New Zealand property market is easy with this podcast. Listen for the best industry tips and latest market trends from leading experts. Expect discussions and debates about everything property related, from the lockdown's impact on the housing market and the future of Airbnb.

Unobscured with Aaron Mahnke (iHeartRadio)

Have an insatiable appetite for some dark history? This is the podcast for you. Aaron Mahnke combines narrative storytelling and interviews with historians, which makes for an engaging podcast. The show's second season focuses on spiritualism.

Recode Decode (Vox)

Hosted by journalist Kara Swisher, this podcast is a listener's deep dive into people with big, potentially world-changing ideas. Great episodes include Swisher's chat with Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, and Swisher's conversation with White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman about covering Trump's presidency.

Fletch, Vaughan and Megan (ZM)

Most of us are working from home now and no longer dealing with a daily commute mostly consisting of being stuck in traffic. Now you can catch up with Fletch, Vaughan and Megan in the comfort of your own home and laugh along to the best bits of gossip and interviews.

And The Writer Is...

If you're at all at a pop music fan, this is podcast is an essential listen. Each week songwriter Ross Golan brings on the names you might not have heard of behind chart-topping songs. Start with the episode with Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell.

The Best of Stuff (iHeartRadio)

There's no denying the world needs a bit of positivity right now, and luckily iHeartRadio has collated the best of their "stuff" podcasts, from Stuff You Should Know, to BrainStuff, to Tech Stuff. In honour of April being Women's History month, special episodes are dedicated to pioneering women who made their mark on the world.

Smash Boom Best (American Public Media)

A great one to listen to with the whole family. Smash Boom Best pits two cool things against each other, like aliens and robots, and swimming and soccer. The two things are heavily debated with facts and passion to determine the ultimate winner.