Harry Styles doesn't have a "real job" so he is doing "whatever" during isolation.

The Adore You hitmaker is stuck in California amid the coronavirus pandemic and isolating with friends who all have "real jobs" and are still working.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up and giving an update on his self-isolation, he said: "I'm with people who have real jobs, so they're working ... which leaves me with not a real job, doing kind of whatever.

"I'm reading a lot, doing a lot of writing, trying to exercise, trying to be outside. And then we kind of all get together in the evening and watch a film."

Harry previously revealed he is stranded in the US because the coronavirus pandemic - which has halted most flights around the world - meant he couldn't get back to the UK before the lockdown started.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: "I'm actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights."

And it's not just his travel plans that Covid-19 has disrupted. The 26-year-old singer has also been forced to reschedule his UK and Europe tour, which was meant to start next month, until 2021 because of the global pandemic.

He explained: "It's obviously disappointing but it's not even close to being the most important thing at all right now.

"But it's okay, I think that everybody understands it's not really like there's anything you can do about it and I think the most important thing is to keep everyone safe. I'm really looking forward to it when it comes around. We'll be very ready by then."

