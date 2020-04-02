Since the nationwide lockdown began, you might have been wondering how to while away the long hours but also keep up to date with everything that's going on. Listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

READ MORE:

• The best seven podcasts: Music, comedy, mental health, and big ideas

• NZ in lockdown: Seven podcasts to help cure the boredom

• The best seven podcasts: The Good Place, personal finance, science, and paranormal activity

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Seven of the best podcasts

The Parent Squad (Newstalk ZB)

Parents everywhere will find something useful with this podcast. Hosted by The Weekend Collective team, tune in as experts discuss parenting dilemmas from how best to limit screen time to the best ways to teach kids during the lockdown.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (Radio Hauraki)

This podcast series from last year is bound to provide a few laughs and inspiring conversations. Notable Kiwi men including Clarke Gayford, Jack Tame, and Richie McCaw dig deep to discuss their passions, experiences, and advice.

The TED interview

Who doesn't love a good TED talk? Head of the organisation Chris Anderson has an insightful podcast where he brings on a variety of experts in their field to discuss ideas that matter. The latest episode: why sleep matters now more than ever.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Earwolf)

Queer Eye fans will likely be very familiar with stylist extraordinaire Jonathan Van Ness, and the eccentric star has a quality podcast. Each week Van Ness explores a different issue he is curious about. Rest assured his lively personality makes for an entertaining listen, no matter how bleak the issue.

Even the Rich (Wondery)

Co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams are on a mission to explore the crazy lives of rich people. It's a great podcast to escape and live vicariously through the lives of royals, media moguls and musicians.

How to! With Charles Duhigg (Slate)

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charles Duhigg takes on problems from listeners, and enlists experts to help him answer tough questions. Great episodes include 'how to tame a chaotic household' and 'how to get your mum to accept you'.

I Burn Everything

I Burn Everything is a food podcast with a difference. Hosts Stevie Nelson and Dave Horwitz combine their lack of cooking knowledge with their lack of dating expertise on their show, and interview guests in the hope that they will learn to be better at both.