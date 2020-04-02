Better the devil she knows

"I am a friend to a 97-year-old-lady in one of the retirement villages on Auckland's North Shore," writes Dave. "Unfortunately she missed the in-house vaccinations offered by the village. She contacted her GP who said she should come in on Thursday or Friday. As her daughter is ill, I offered to take her. I would meet her just outside the village. However, management of the village have advised her that I am not allowed to take her and she needs to take a taxi. I can't get my head around the folly of this decision. One, she is unable to walk alone and needs assistance. Two, I am sure I would pose a far lower risk to her health than any taxi driver. She knows me well and my living circumstances. She would not know anything about a taxi driver who is potentially exposed to several people. This situation is causing anxiety for my friend. This is an appeal to management to please use both commonsense and compassion in their decisions."

In hindsight ...

"We enjoy watching The Chase every night before the news," writes Adrienne. "It is obviously pre-recorded as the contestants, when asked what they would like to spend the money on if they should win, often reply 'Travel'. Last night someone even wanted to travel to New York!"

Wilson is working from home

Photo / Supplied

Beware the lollipop of mediocrity

End-of-term message from Auckland Grammar School reminds students it's not time for slacking. "These next few days are critical for all our young men to make sacrifices, and to avoid, 'licking the lollipop of mediocrity once', because doing so may see them continue to accept the soft options that will present themselves digitally during this nationwide lockdown."

More virus thoughts

1. Frankie Boyle tweets: "In the park, someone has tried to cheer people up by chalking 'You Got This!' on the ground. Literally the last thing you want to hear in a pandemic."

2. #ImSoBored ... I cooked a full three-course meal, and ate it all by myself whilst pretending I was on a cooking show. I won.

3. "I'm not saying I'm going to suck at homeschooling my kids," tweets Joe Heenan. "But my daughter just asked, 'Dad, what's a synonym?'. I replied, 'It's a spice'."