Comedy duo Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce gave fans a taste of things to come with a livestreamed Q&A on The Hits' Facebook page today.

Their new one-hour noon pop-up show, Iso-Luncheon, will kick off on Monday.

Streaming from their homes, with Pryor in his attic and Boyce in his garage, the pair answered fans' questions about their lives in lockdown.

Asked what they'd stopped using during the lockdown, Pryor admitted he wasn't showering as often.

"There's no one I need to shower for at the moment," he said. "I've been showering in all honesty probably once every two days."

When viewers asked what they missed most about the outside world, Boyce said it was "the little things".

"Probably the little things you don't appreciate, being able to go up the road and get a coffee or hug a mate.

"You have to avoid everyone and it's really hard."

Pryor said he found shopping for two households very confusing as he'd put his hand up to deliver groceries to his in-laws.

"I went to the supermarket and a lady looked at me as if I had the virus.

"And I wish I'd panic-bought headphones - there are no shops open and we start on Monday."

They welcomed a couple of special guests on the livestream, with Laura McGoldrick and then Jeremy Wells making an appearance.

McGoldrick assured everyone she and her family were alive and well. Working from home, she said she was the first one to hit the fridge in the morning and that the garage was full of Black Cap husband Martin Guptill's cricket gear.

"I thought the Cricket World Cup final last year was the worst thing that would ever happen, and then we got coronavirus," she told Jono and Ben.

Meanwhile, Wells revealed that he was enjoying having dinner with his family "for the first time in three years" and showed off some of the art on his walls.

Boyce's message to listeners was: "Switch off, have a laugh and feel normal, 'cause at the moment nothing feels normal.

"In this horrible time, there are some good things right now. A lot of good messages, thank you guys.

"It's an unsettling time, we are thinking of everyone."

The duo's previously announced breakfast show is now due to start on April 20.