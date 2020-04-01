Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce have pressed snooze on their breakfast alarm.

The comedy duo will now make their radio debut on The Hits with a weekday pop-up show at noon from Monday.

Their hour-long Iso-Luncheon acknowledges the current national lockdown and means a delayed start to their network breakfast show.

It's billed as "an hour of radio for all Kiwis, featuring Kiwis (the famous and the not-so-famous) who are staying home, doing their bit for the country".

Advertisement

The pair describe it as an hour of radio to help raise spirits without actually hitting them. It will run across The Hits network and on iHeartRadio.

Before then, the duo will take part in a live Q&A on The Hits' Facebook page. That gets underway at noon tomorrow.

Pryor and Boyce's previously announced breakfast show will now commence on April 20.

Sam Wallace and Toni Street will be joining Jason Reeves on Coast when their breakfast show with Laura McGoldrick ends. Photo / Supplied

That means The Hits' current breakfast team of Laura McGoldrick, Sam Wallace and Toni Street will stay on air until April 17.

McGoldrick's new hour-long "pick-up" show, targeted, in part, at the afternoon school run audience, will start on The Hits on April 20.

Street and Wallace will join Jason Reeves for the new rejigged Coast breakfast show from May 4.

And completing a slew of line-up announcements made today by radio bosses at NZME (owner and publisher of the Herald), Tracey Donaldson and Thane Kirby will be joining the Radio Hauraki line-up from Monday.

Donaldson will be the daytime host, from 9am to 2pm, and Kirkby will take over the new-look drive slot from 4pm to 7pm.

Advertisement

Frequencies for all radio brands are available from their respective websites.