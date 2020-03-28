Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are back home in Los Angeles after spending time in isolation in Australia, following their coronavirus diagnosis.

The Castaway actor and his wife were seen touching down on the tarmac at LAX then doing a celebration dance before entering the terminal, after arriving by private jet.

The actor and his wife are back home after their Covid-19 ordeal. Photo / Getty Images

Hanks then drove himself and his wife in a Range Rover back home.



The 63-year-old actor and his wife were on the Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic when they were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The two were briefly hospitalised and then released into quarantine at an undisclosed Australian address.

The actor tweeted this week that they were feeling better.

The actor documented his illness on social media, reminding everyone of the importance of self-isolating in the pandemic.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone – You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?" he wrote.

"Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

