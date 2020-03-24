Kim Kardashian has added fuel to the fire by slamming her old foe Taylor Swift in a series of tweets today.

She responded to Swift's comments on the leaked video of her 2016 conversation with Kanye West over the infamous line in his song Famous, according to the New York Post.

"Taylor Swift has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," the reality star tweeted.

"I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word "bitch" was used without her permission.

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.' The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.

"I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative.

Taylor responded to the leak by encouraging people to donate amid the Covid-19 crisis. Photo / Getty Images

"To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."

Kardashian brought her Twitter frenzy to a close by declaring that this was the last time she would speak on the matter.

"Honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."