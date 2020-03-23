Taylor Swift has spoken out after footage of her infamous phone conversation with Kanye West was leaked this week, according to Metro UK.

The feud blew up in 2016 when Kanye released his song Famous, featuring the line: "For all my Southside n***** that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b***h famous."

He later claimed he'd had Taylor's permission to use the line, as his wife Kim Kardashian released a video that appeared to back up his story.

Taylor addressed the leak on her Instagram stories, writing: "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for the last four years)…"

• The full 2016 phone call between Taylor & Kanye was leaked.

• The video proves Kanye didn’t specify “I made that b*tch famous;” Kanye lied, Taylor told the truth.

• Taylor has gained public support on this matter, #KanyeWestIsOverParty & #TaylorToldTheTruth #1 WW. pic.twitter.com/IktDyzgTQg — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) March 21, 2020

The Lover singer then linked to the World Health Organisation page, where fans can donate toward relief amid the coronavirus crisis.

In another post, she added: "The World Health Organisation and Feeding America are some of the organisations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis. Swipe up."

In the most recent video of Kanye's conversation with Taylor, he tells her the line in the song is: "To all my Southside n*****s that know me best. I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex".