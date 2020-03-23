Coronavirus has well and truly arrived in Hollywood.
Just over a week on from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's shock COVID-19 diagnosis, several other high-profile figures have also announced they've tested positive.
The latest star to join the growing list of infected celebrities is Younger's Debi Mazar, who explained on social media that she, her husband and two teenage daughters had first shown symptoms ("low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough") a month ago, but it had "cleared up quickly", so she'd assumed it was "seasonal" although it felt "unusual/different".
"Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 (39.1 degrees Celsius) fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or … Corona?" Mazar wrote.
"I had had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends."
Deciding to play it safe, the actress contacted her friend, a doctor, to ask if she could get the COVID-19 test but was told no because she "didn't meet the criteria" as she "hadn't recently travelled out of the country" or met with "someone who had actually tested positive".
Eventually, she managed to get a test kit from a local health outlet and received the positive result five days later.
"I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already … One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breath, and I'm going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Meanwhile, following the announcement that her husband Idris Elba had been infected, US actress and model Sabrina Dhowre revealed over the weekend that she also had the virus currently bringing the world to a standstill.
"I've been tested – actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive," Dhowre told Oprah Winfrey on Saturday as she sat alongside her husband for a video chat from their quarantine in New Mexico.
Dhowre, 31, insisted she was "not surprised" – and never questioned staying with the Luther star after his confirmed infection.
"I wanted to be with him. That's the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care," she said.
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 51, also recently confirmed he'd been diagnosed with coronavirus.
"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus," he announced on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself looking sombre.
"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."
He continued, "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."
Last week, Nine presenter Wilkins and singer-songwriter Thelma Plum became two of the first Aussie celebrities to test positive for coronavirus.
Wilkins revealed his infection after getting tested as a precaution following Wilson's diagnosis. The pair had briefly spent time together at her Sydney concert days earlier and again at the Nine studios when she came in for a Today Extra interview.
Meanwhile, Plum, 25, posted a picture of herself in hospital and let her followers know she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last Sunday.
"I am currently being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit and they're taking very good care of me," she wrote.
"At this time the Dr wants to keep me here until at least Friday, but the rules around being released are constantly changing."
