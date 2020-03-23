Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who has been quarantined in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson after they both tested positive for Covid-19, has posted another update on his health for fans.

In a text post on Twitter, the actor says both he and his wife are doing better - and he has called for people to keep fighting to flatten the curve.

"Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms we feel better," Hanks posted this afternoon.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Advertisement

Hank and wife Wilson have been keeping fans updated on their health and how they are passing the time in quarantine in Australia.

Yesterday, Wilson posted a video of herself rapping on Instagram, with the caption "quarantine stir crazy".

Hanks and Wilson announced their positive Covid-19 diagnosis on March 12.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus and Tom Hanks: Kevin Bacon communicating with star via email

• Coronavirus: Tom Hanks 'OK, but not great' after treatment, sister reveals

• Coronavirus: Tom Hanks responds to uproar over excessive Vegemite during his Covid-19 lockdown

• Tom Hanks mocked for excessive Vegemite in coronavirus photo update

