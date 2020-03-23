Kevin Bacon has explained how he is keeping in contact with his friends Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both tested positive for Covid-19.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bacon shared that he has been exchanging emails with Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Fox News reports.
Bacon starred alongside Hanks in the movie Apollo 13.
"We have exchanged emails and they are very much in my thoughts," he says.
"Crazy about the guy. He is not just an incredible actor, but a real great man, and Rita as well. I think it was interesting how somebody that is so beloved was so early [diagnosed].
"I think now we are at a place where we are going to [hear about] a lot of people that are well-known [testing positive for coronavirus]."
View this post on Instagram
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it's now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It's one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can't. So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I'm kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham - but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let's use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
Bacon launched the social media campaign, asking people to share the names of their relatives and friends they are social distancing for under the hashtag #IStayHomeFor.
Celebrities Elton John, Sam Smith, Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato are among those who shared posts under the hashtag.
Bacon is believed to be one of the most connected celebrities in Hollywood, and is the subject of the concept Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.
"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you," he says in the video announcing the campaign.
Recently, Tom Hanks' sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton updated fans on his health in an interview with the Daily Mail.
Hanks and Wilson are both quarantining in Australia following their announcement they have both contracted the virus.
"I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay," she said.
His most recent update was an Instagram post from five days ago.
"Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same.
"No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing dishes leads to a nap on the couch," he wrote.
He also commented on the controversy he caused when he posted a photo of his Vegemite on toast.
"I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick."