A leaked video online has shared truth about a phone call between two of music's biggest stars.

In 2016, Taylor Swift was labelled a snake after she took offense to Kanye West's lyric in his song Famous.

The comment reignited a feud between the two stars after they rekindled following West interrupting Swift at the 2009 MTV VMA's.

Swift was adamant that she was never told West would include the lyric "I made that b**** famous" in one of his songs, despite Kim Kardashian West sharing a clip of the phone call between the two musicians.

West infamously interrupted Swift when she won her VMA award in 2009. Photo / AP

At the time, #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty was trending on Twitter.

The new clip allegedly features Kanye West explaining he was going to include "a very controversial line at the beginning of the song."

📲 ICYMI:



• The full 2016 phone call between Taylor & Kanye was leaked.

• The video proves Kanye didn’t specify “I made that b*tch famous;” Kanye lied, Taylor told the truth.

• Taylor has gained public support on this matter, #KanyeWestIsOverParty & #TaylorToldTheTruth #1 WW. pic.twitter.com/IktDyzgTQg — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) March 21, 2020

"I don't think it's mean," he says.

"It says, uh … and the funny thing, when I first played it and my wife heard it, she was like, 'Huh? What, that's too crazy,' and then when Ninja from Die Atwoord heard it, he was like, 'Oh my god, this is the craziest s**t, this is why I love Kanye…' and now, it's like my wife's favorite f–king line … I just wanted to give you some premise of that."

He shares that he wants to include the line: "To all my Southside n***** as that know me best / I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex."

Swift is heard saying: "That's not mean!"

In the clip she says she needs to think about the lyric choice before approving it.

"I mean, I need to think about it ... because it is absolutely crazy," she says.

Swift took issue with West rapping "I made that b**** famous" in the final version of the song, implying that she only achieved stardom because he interrupted her at the 2009 VMA awards.

In the clip, he asks her "what if later in the song, I was to have also said 'I made her famous'?"

Swift says in response: "You've got to tell the story the way it happened to you and the way you experienced it ... you honestly didn't know who I was before you did that, which what happened, you didn't know who I was before that."

In response to the saga, Swift penned her album Reputation, including the lead single Look What You Made Me Do which is rumoured to be inspired by the incident.

Snake imagery also featured strongly throughout her merchandise and her world tour visuals.

Last year, Swift discussed the incident in an interview with Rolling Stone while promoting her album Lover.

"The world didn't understand the context and the events that led up to it," she told the publication.

"Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a b****."